RoundTable invests in injury prevention products manufacturer EHOB

RoundTable Healthcare Partners has made an investment in EHOB, an Indianapolis-based provider of injury prevention and safe patient handling products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with Scott, Brian and the entire EHOB management team,” said Tim Connors, managing director of RoundTable and chairman of EHOB’s board in a statement. “Dr. Spahn built a tremendous business with Scott’s and Brian’s leadership. EHOB has established a strong track record in the market, and we are excited about the next phase of growth.”

Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel to RoundTable. Harris Williams LLC acted as financial advisor and Taft Stettinius & Hollister served as legal counsel to EHOB.

EHOB was founded in 1985 by Dr. James G. Spahn.

Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, RoundTable is focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital.