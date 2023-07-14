RTC Partners-backed Verdantas scoops up Clemson Engineering Hydraulics

Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Stradling, Yocca, Carlson, and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel to RTC while BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors

Verdantas, which is backed by RTC Partners, has acquired Southern Carolina-based Clemson Engineering Hydraulics, a provider of physical hydraulic modeling. No financial terms were disclosed.

Verdantas is a provider of sustainable infrastructure engineering, planning, and environmental science services.

Chris Lee, co-founder and managing partner at RTC Partners, said in a statement, “We are pleased to support the acquisition of Clemson Engineering Hydraulics, which we believe is a strategic fit for Verdantas. CEH’s strong track record in the water and environmental space will help Verdantas to grow its business and capitalize on the growing demand for these services. We are confident that this acquisition will succeed for both companies and represents a win for clients, employees, and increased shareholder value.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Stradling, Yocca, Carlson, and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates.

Clemson Engineering Hydraulics was founded in 2005 by Dr. David Werth.

RTC Partners targets the professional, business and healthcare services industries.