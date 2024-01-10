RTC Partners-backed Verdantas snaps up water services firm Peterson Brustad

- RTC Partners targets the professional, business, and healthcare services industries
- Based in Miami, RTC invests in the lower middle market
Verdantas, which is backed by RTC Partners, has acquired Peterson Brustad, a Folsom, California-based provider of water services. No financial terms were disclosed.
Verdantas is a provider of environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling and digital technology.
On the deal, Tony Brindisi, co-founder and managing partner at RTC Partners, said in a statement, “PBI becomes Verdantas’ inaugural pure-play water engineering company in California, a pivotal move considering the high demand for water resources in the state. This strategic acquisition addresses the critical need for water-related expertise in a region facing challenges related to water resources and limited supply.”
