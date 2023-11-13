RTC Partners invests in four marketing and sales services firms

The investment will form the foundation for a marketing services platform.

John Shomaker, an RTC Partners operating partner, has become CEO of the platform

RTC Partners invests in the middle-market

The firm focuses on professional, business and healthcare services industries

RTC Partners has invested in four North America-based marketing and sales services firms: fama PR, Intelisent, MarketBridge, and Quarry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are solving a significant gap in the marketplace,” said Tony Brindisi, a managing partner at RTC Partners in a statement. “These first four firms comprise the resources, high-quality senior expertise, and reputations of excellence to deliver on the unmet strategy, execution, and analytics needs of ambitious enterprise growth leaders.”

