RTC Partners invests in marketing agency COMM

RTC Partners has made an investment in COMM, a Boston-based marketing agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

COMM was founded in 1994 and led today by partners Ashley DePaolo, Joanna Bittle, Janet Sifakis, and Alex Nosevich.

“The COMM team and its deep capabilities and industry expertise are tremendous additions and accelerants to our vision of integrating growth strategy together with leading in-market programs, informed by marketing science and technology, to drive growth for our clients,” said John Shomaker, an operating partner with RTC Partners and CEO of the marketing services platform in a statement.

RTC Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets professional, business and healthcare services industries.