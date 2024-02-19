Rubicon Technology Partners invests in Nulogy

Nulogy is based in Toronto

Rubicon Technology Partners has made a growth investment in Nulogy, a Toronto-based supply chain collaboration service provider.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Nulogy’s solutions run within the supply networks of companies such as L’Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight.

Rubicon’s investment will accelerate Nulogy’s growth strategy as the company continues to scale through new product innovation and go-to-market expansion, according to a release.

“Nulogy is a fast-growing company that is uniquely positioned to tackle some of the most challenging issues in the supply chain industry,” said Vincent Chao, partner at Rubicon. “Rubicon’s mission is to accelerate the growth of companies like Nulogy, and as a strategic partner we will support Nulogy’s growth by helping them bring new product advancements into new markets around the world.”

Rubicon invests in enterprise software companies. It has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.