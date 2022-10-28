Sagard-backed Lou-Tec acquires YEP Location D’équipements

The deal is Lou-Tec’s second acquisition this year, following the company’s purchase of Accès Location+ in June.

YEP, based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, employs over 70 people and has an inventory of 3,500 tools and equipment at four service points and one distribution centre

Its acquisition is part of Lou-Tec’s plan to consolidate the equipment rental market in Quebec

Lou-Tec is backed by Sagard Private Equity Canada, Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec, BDC Capital, and Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Lou-Tec has announced the acquisition of YEP Location D’équipements. No financial terms were disclosed. YEP’s current leadership will remain in their respective positions as part of the deal.

The deal is Lou-Tec’s second acquisition this year, following the company’s purchase of Accès Location+ in June.

YEP, based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, employs over 70 people and has an inventory of 3,500 tools and equipment at four service points and one distribution centre between Sherbrooke and Montreal. The new service points will make LOU-TEC’s operations in the Sherbrooke area and on Montreal’s South Shore more efficient so it can better serve its clients according to LOU-TEC.

The purchase of YEP is part of Lou-Tec’s plan to consolidate the equipment rental market in Quebec with five new business locations in the Eastern Townships and Montérégie regions.

Terrebonne, Quebec-based Lou-Tec, a heavy equipment rental business, is backed by Sagard Private Equity Canada, Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec, BDC Capital and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Sagard led the company’s acquisition last year.

Sagard Private Equity Canada, headquartered in Montreal, is part of Power Corp’s Sagard Group. It focuses on investing in Canadian mid-market companies.