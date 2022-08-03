Sagard Healthcare Partners provides $40m loan to Valeo Pharma

The proceeds of the loan will fund the acquisition of Canadian rights to three growing commercial stage drugs.

Valeo Pharma, a Kirkland, Quebec-based pharmaceutical company focused on focus on respirology/allergy, ophthalmology and specialty products, has raised a senior secured term loan of up to $40 million from Sagard Healthcare Partners.

The facility will mature after five years from closing. The deal’s proceeds will fund the acquisition of Canadian rights to three growing commercial stage drugs, allowing Valeo to expand into ophthalmology and allergy.

Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada.

“We are excited to support Valeo as it continues to build a broad portfolio of commercial products”, said David MacNaughtan, partner and head of Sagard Healthcare Partners, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Valeo to advance its mission to become a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company and provide Canadian healthcare professionals and patients with innovative therapeutic solutions to improve quality of life.”

Reedland Capital Partners was financial advisor to Valeo.

Sagard Healthcare Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with more than US$14 billion under management and professionals located in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.