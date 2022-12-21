Sagard PE invests in fruit and vegetable seller Courchesne Larose

Sagard was joined in the investment by Fondaction and Roynat Equity Partners.

Courchesne Larose, a Montreal-based fresh fruit and vegetable wholesaler, importer and exporter, has secured an investment from Sagard Private Equity Canada (Sagard PE), a Canadian mid–market private equity firm.

National Bank of Canada, CIBC, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Roynat Capital, Fondaction, Fonds de solidarté FTQ and Roynat Equity Partners provided debt financing.

A leading player in the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry for over 100 years, Courchesne Laroseis a family-owned company. Its affiliates include Aliments Bercy, Krops Imports, Marcan Packaging, Dynapro Transport, Maroc Fruit Overseas Company and Green Earth Produce Trading.

“We are proud to partner with the Routhier Monette family and their history of continuous growth dating back over 100 years, a truly impressive track record. This collaboration will have a positive impact for all of the Courchesne Larose Group’s stakeholders, including its employees, customers and suppliers,” added Marie-Claude Boisvert, partner and head of Sagard PE, in a statement.

Sagard PE, part of Sagard, an alternative investment arm of Power Corp of Canada, earlier this year raised C$400 million for its inaugural mid-market offering.

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to the Courchesne Larose Group while DALAROY Conseil acted as strategic advisor to the Routhier Monette family.