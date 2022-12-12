Sagard NewGen invests in Swiss AI company Unit8

Sagard NewGen is a member of the international Sagard platform, an affiliate of Power Corp of Canada.

Sagard NewGen announced a minority investment in Unit8 to “accelerate its next phases of growth.” No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Unit8 is a data services company that aims to help its clients turn data into value with a mix of data science, analytics and AI. Unit8 has partnered with global companies such as Microsoft, Palantir, Dataiku and AWS. The company is also a “trusted partner” to international large-cap clients based in Europe and North America, including Daimler, Firmenich, Merck and WWF.

“We are very proud to partner with Unit8’s outstanding management team in this new development phase,” said Guillaume Lefebvre, partner at Sagard NewGen.”Sagard will put all of its resources at the company’s disposal, leveraging our expertise in supporting tech companies, our deep ecosystem in AI/ML and strong commercial network, to bolster Unit8’s organic growth internationally.”

Sagard NewGen is a member of the international Sagard platform, an affiliate of Power Corp of Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Sagard NewGen is a European investment fund that provides equity capital to support the development of mid-sized companies.