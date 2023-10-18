Sagard PE-backed Lou-Tec picks up Torcan Lift Equipment

Based in Terrebonne, Quebec, Lou-Tec is a heavy machinery, tools and equipment rental company

Lou-Tec, a portfolio company of Sagard Private Equity Canada (Sagard PE), has acquired Torcan Lift Equipment, a North York, Ontario-based aerial lift rental company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The combination of Lou-Tec and Torcan Lift Equipment will give customers of both companies access to a wider range of elevation equipment and a greater number of service locations, they said in a statement.

Torcan’s principal shareholders will become shareholders of Lou-Tec. Both companies will retain their names and brand images and their head offices will remain in the current locations.

“This transaction is in line with Lou-Tec’s development plan, as it will enable Lou-Tec to establish a significant presence in Ontario and expand our existing business activities in that province,” said Jean-Marc Dallaire, president and CEO of Lou-Tec.

In 2021, Sagard PE led the acquisition of Lou-Tec in partnership with Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec and BDC Capital’s BDC Growth Equity Partners.

Sagard PE, headquartered in Montreal, is part of Power Corp of Canada’s Sagard. It focuses on investing in Canadian mid-market companies.