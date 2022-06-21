Sagard PE Canada-backed LOU-TEC acquires Accès Location+

The acquisition follows the buyout of LOU-TEC last year by a consortium led by Sagard Private Equity Canada.

Sagard Private Equity Canada-backed LOU-TEC has acquired Accès Location +. Sagard led the acquisition of LOU-TEC in September 2021. Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec and BDC Capital’s BDC Growth Equity Partners invested in the deal. Fonds de solidarité FTQ is also a backer of the company.

Terrebonne, Quebec-based LOU-TEC was founded in 1979 and offers rental services of heavy machinery, specialized equipment and tools used in construction projects. Accès Location + is a Beloeil, Quebec-based aerial lift equipment rental specialist.

Sagard PE Canada is headquartered in Montreal and was founded in 2021 and focuses on Canadian mid-market companies.

“We are very pleased to support this transformative acquisition for our portfolio company, LOU-TEC, along with our partners,” commented Marie-Claude Boisvert, chairwoman of the board of directors of LOU-TEC, and partner and head of Sagard PE Canada. “We are convinced that the union of these two outstanding companies will be beneficial to the employees, customers and suppliers of Accès Location and LOU-TEC.”

Jean-Marc Dallaire will continue as President and CEO of LOU-TEC, while Luc Bertrand, president of Accès Location + will join the executive committee and will now hold the position of vice president, development, strategies and marketing.

“With the support of our financial partners, today we can consolidate our position as a Quebec leader in the industry and we are taking an important step towards achieving our vision of becoming a major player across the country by 2030,” Dallaire said.