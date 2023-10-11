Sagard Private Equity Canada invests in growth of Norbec

Norbec is a Boucherville, Quebec-based manufacturer of insulated metal panels and walk-in coolers and freezers.

Sagard Private Equity Canada has invested in Norbec, a Boucherville, Quebec-based manufacturer of insulated metal panels and walk-in coolers and freezers. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Norbec management team will be the leading shareholder group, along with Desjardins Capital, Sagard and Norbec’s founder.

The new partnership will help Norbec expand its operations.

“We are proud to partner with Norbec’s highly experienced management team to pursue the company’s strategic priorities by further expanding its operations in target regions through ongoing projects and new initiatives,” said Marie-Claude Boisvert, partner and head of Sagard PE, in a statement. “We are convinced this new collaboration will have a positive outcome for all Norbec stakeholders, including the company’s employees, customers and suppliers.”

Sagard PE is part of Sagard, an alternative investment arm of Power Corp of Canada. Sagard PE last year raised C$400 million for its inaugural mid-market offering.

Desjardins Capital is the private equity investment arm of Desjardins Group, a Canadian financial services cooperative. Desjardins Capital managed assets of C$3 billion as of June 30, 2023.