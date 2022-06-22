Sagard reaches C$400m target for debut Canadian PE offering

SPEC has invested in LOU-TEC, which recently acquired Accès Location+, an aerial lift equipment rental specialist

Power Corp of Canada’s Sagard has raised C$400 million for its inaugural Canadian mid-market private equity offering.

According to the press release announcing the fundraising, the fund, Sagard Private Equity Canada, met its target “ahead of schedule.”

On the fundraising, Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner and Head of SPEC, said in the release: “We are very pleased to be reaching this milestone so quickly and look forward to welcoming new investors as our fund remains open for additional commitments. We will continue to focus on investing diligently in Canadian mid-market companies with aligned management teams, resilient business models, strong cash flows, and defensible market positions – those are the companies we want to partner with to catalyze growth.”

SPEC focuses on Canadian mid-market opportunities. SPEC has invested in LOU-TEC, which recently acquired Accès Location+, an aerial lift equipment rental company.

According to the asset manager, Sagard has more than $14 billion under management and has offices located in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.