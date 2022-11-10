Sage Capital-backed ATS Scientific acquires Folio Instruments

Folio is distributor of scientific equipment and service provider



ATS is one of Canada’s largest independent providers of scientific equipment and services

ATS was acquired by an investor group, including Sage Capital Partners, in October 2021

Sage Capital Partners-backed ATS Scientific announced this week it has acquired Folio Instruments.No financial terms were disclosed.

Folio is a Kitchener, Ontario-based distributor of scientific equipment and service provider. It has a presence in the petroleum, energy, environmental and heavy industrial industries.

ATS is one of Canada’s largest independent providers of scientific equipment and services, according to the company. In October 2021, it was acquired by an investor group, including Sage Capital Partners and Aevi Capital, as reported by PE Hub.

“The acquisition of Folio represents the ongoing execution of our growth strategy, significantly enhancing our presence in very favourable end-markets,” said ATS CEO Aleks Sobot in statement.

Integration has already begun with planned cross-training across all product lines, which will provide an enhanced level of support for current and future customers. Folio will continue to operate out of its Kitchener facility and will maintain its name, website and e-commerce store.

Based in Toronto, Sage is private equity firm focused on search fund investing. It looks to acquire small businesses in Canada with $1.5 million to $6 million of EBITDA.