Sage Capital backs after-school learning provider Brain Power

Brain Power, a Toronto-based provider of after-school learning opportunities for high-achieving students, has raised growth equity financing. No financial terms were disclosed. The investment, made by Sage Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm focused on search fund investing, enabled Brain Power’s co-ownership by CEO Vanessa Iarocci.

PRESS RELEASE

January 31, 2022 – Brain Power, North America’s only after-school enrichment program focused on high-achieving students and led by PhD-level faculty, is thrilled to announce it has received funding to spearhead an exciting new phase of growth and innovation.

Brain Power’s faculty have delivered after-school learning opportunities to thousands of high achieving students from their Toronto area headquarters for over thirty years. Graduates of Brain Power’s proprietary language arts, public speaking, math and problem solving, and admission preparation programs — specifically designed to support bright students in reaching their full potential — enjoy:

● higher-than-average acceptance rates into elite secondary and postsecondary programs

● access to unique extracurricular programs, including national and international academic competitions

● academic, career, and life mentorship from brilliant faculty and alumni groups

Most importantly, Brain Power sparks a love of life-long learning, the most foundational element of a twenty-first century education.

Brain Power’s New CEO and Co-Owner’s Mandate is To Drive Growth

On January 31, 2022, Vanessa Iarocci will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Brain Power. Vanessa will work closely with second-generation educator Dr. Karine Rashkovsky to expand Brain Power’s impact and reach beyond the GTA to students across North America. She will co-own the business with growth equity provided by Sage Capital Partners.

“I can’t think of a more important challenge to devote myself to than supporting students in achieving their full potential in life,” says Iarocci. “In Brain Power, I see a true disruptor of enrichment education for high-achieving students and an opportunity to make a lasting impact.”

According to Dr. Rashkovsky, “The programs at Brain Power have been designed and honed over three decades to propel bright students to discover and realize their full potential as future leaders. In Vanessa, I’ve found a partner who truly understands what my father and I have built and is passionate about working to reach more students and drive impact across North America.”

Glen Silvestri, managing partner of Sage Capital, says, “We are proud to be backing Vanessa, Karine and their team. Brain Power brings a truly unique education experience to families across North America who otherwise would not know how to help their children harness their full potential. I am also proud to back two female entrepreneurs in our inaugural fund. Less than 5% of search fund investments are in companies led by women, and almost none of those are in Canada, so we hope to support more women entrepreneurs through this important acquisition.”

To learn more about Brain Power visit: www.brainpower.ca