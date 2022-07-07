Sagewind Capital promotes Gebhardt to principal

Previously, he was a vice president at Tailwind Capital

Sagewind Capital LLC, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, has promoted Michael Gebhardt to principal.

“Michael’s well-deserved promotion to Principal is a reflection of his exceptional contributions to the firm and his growth as an investment professional,” said Managing Director Raj Kanodia on Gebhardt’s promotion. “We are excited for his continued professional development and the expansion of his role across both the firm and our portfolio companies.”

Since joining Sagewind in January 2021, Gebhardt has led the firm’s investment in Federal Advisory Partners LLC and assisted with multiple add-on acquisitions across the portfolio.

Prior to joining Sagewind, Gebhardt was a vice president at Tailwind Capital, a middle-market private equity fund. He began his career at Oliver Wyman and was previously an associate at Riverside Partners.

Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services.