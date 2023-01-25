Salt Creek Capital acquires manufacturer Broco Rankin

In addition to this deal, Broco Rankin has named Sterling Peloso as CEO.

Salt Creek Capital has acquired Broco Rankin, an Ontario, California-based maker of underwater and industrial cutting and welding equipment, forced entry and tactical breaching equipment for law enforcement and military, as well as hardfacing and protective metal alloy products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“I am excited to join Broco Rankin. This is a great company with a solid foundation and a strong, experienced team. I am looking forward to working with the employees, clients and customers to continue the company legacy of quality and innovation that is well established,” said Peloso, in a statement.

Peloso’s past senior leadership roles include serving as president at Avante Ultrasound & Monitoring and CEO at Ultra Solutions.

