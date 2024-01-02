Salt Creek Capital buys SUV manufacturer Vantage Vehicle International

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Salt Creek Capital invests in the lower middle market

Salt Creek was founded in 2009

Salt Creek Capital has acquired Vantage Vehicle International, a Corona, California-based maker of low-speed utility vehicles. No financial terms were disclosed.

Michael DeRosa, Managing Director at Salt Creek Capital, added “Vantage is a leader in its industry, and Michael Pak is an exceptional entrepreneur who has built a successful business with significant potential for continued growth. We look forward to supporting Drew and the Company through its next phase of growth and development.”

Vantage Vehicle was founded in 1999.

