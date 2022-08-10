SAM, a Peak Rock Capital portfolio company, acquires Linewise Aerial

The deal is SAM’s thirteenth acquisition in six years and is its first international acquisition.

SAM Companies and Linewise Aerial have a history of technical collaboration and successful client deliveries

Linewise’s entire team will join SAM as part of the deal

Peak Rock Capital’s portfolio company SAM Companies has acquired Linewise Aerial, expanding its client solutions in the Western US and Canada.

Austin-headquartered SAM is a provider of professional geospatial and inspection services across the utilities, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries. Calgary- headquartered Linewise, which SAM has a history of technical collaboration and successful client deliveries with, is an aerial inspection and mapping firm serving clients across the utilities sector.

SAM’s purchase of Linewise advances its strategic growth plan, expanding its geographic footprint. It represents the company’s thirteenth acquisition in six years and its first international acquisition.

“As we continue to expand our client solutions and geographic presence, we’re excited to welcome the Linewise team to the SAM family,” said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. “Their deep experience providing advanced inspections to marquee electric utilities and their strong client relationships will strengthen and grow our business. Further, we are excited to meaningfully advance our industry-leading predictive analytics, so we can better support our clients by ensuring the reliability and security of their networks.”

Peak Rock is a private investment firm that invests in middle-market private equity, corporate credit and commercial real estate. It acquired SAM last year.