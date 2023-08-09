Sandbrook, PSP Investments, IMCO to acquire NeXtWind Capital

Sandbrook, PSP Investments and IMCO will commit up to $750m of equity capital to NeXtWind to acquire its existing portfolio of operating wind assets

The commitment will also fund the company’s future growth

Sandbrook Capital, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and Investment Management Corp of Ontario (IMCO) have agreed to acquire NeXtWind Capital from a syndicate led by Crestline Investors.

NeXtWind Capital is a German renewable energy company that acquires and repowers onshore wind farms. It has its headquarters in Berlin.

Sandbrook, PSP Investments and IMCO will commit up to $750 million of equity capital to NeXtWind to acquire its existing portfolio of operating wind assets and to fund future growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NeXtWind management team as well as PSP Investments and IMCO to grow this platform in Germany,” said Ken Ryan, a co-founder and partner at Sandbrook, in a statement. “We have been looking to enter this space for several years and are confident we have the right team and capital base to become a leading player in the German renewables market.”

Sandbrook Capital is a mid-market climate infrastructure investment firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and London.

PSP Investments, one of Canada’s largest pension systems, had C$243.7 billion of net assets under management as of 31 March 2023. It is based in Ottawa.

With headquarters in Toronto, IMCO invests on behalf of several Ontario public sector funds. It manages C$73.3 billion of assets.

Crestline is an alternative investment management firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. The firm has $16.6 billion of assets under management. Crestline Europe is based in London.