Sandton Capital Partners acquires agricultural company Vindara

Based in New York City, Sandton Capital targets the manufacturing, traditional media, energy, agriculture, and healthcare sectors across Europe and North America

Sandton Capital Partners has acquired Orlando-based Vindara, a developer of seeds for indoor farm environments. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller is vertical farming company Kalera.

On the deal, Stinson, said in a statement, “Vindara was founded on a vision to build a company that could change the vertical farming sector. Our seed development process is unprecedented because we can develop customized seeds for indoor growers faster than any other seed provider.”

Based in New York City, Sandton Capital targets the manufacturing, traditional media, energy, agriculture, and healthcare sectors across Europe and North America. Sandton was founded in 2009.

Vindara was founded in 2018.