Sannova Analytica taps Apter as CEO

Also, Sannova has named Stephen Unger as chief financial officer

Sannova Analytica, a provider of bioanalytical testing and analytical chemistry services to pharma and tech companies, has named Jason Apter as CEO.

Sannova is backed by SFW Capital Partners.

Most recently, Apter was the sector chief executive of Johnson Matthey’s health division. Previously, Apter held leadership positions at Millipore Sigma and the predecessor Sigma-Aldrich.

Also, Sannova has named Stephen Unger as chief financial officer. He is a former CFO of Quotient Limited and Circulogene Theranostics Inc.

“We are delighted to welcome Jason and Steve to Sannova,” said Roger Freeman, a partner at SFW Capital Partners, in a statement. “Their experience driving growth at several global pharmaceutical services businesses will be tremendously valuable as Sannova continues to scale through expansion of its service offering, enhancement of its sales and marketing, and pursuit of acquisitions.”

Sannova was founded in 2006.

SFW invests in the industrial and life sciences technology sector.