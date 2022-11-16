Santiago Investment Group buys Sprouse Windows and Doors

Audrey Bartlett serves as co-owner of Sprouse Windows and Doors

Based in Denver, Santiago Investment Group specializes in helping family-owned businesses during transitional and growth stages

Santiago Investment Group has acquired New Martinsville, West Virginia-based Sprouse Windows and Doors, a maker of vinyl windows and doors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sprouse launched in 1972. Audrey Bartlett serves as co-owner of Sprouse Windows and Doors.

On the deal, Cal Noreen of Santiago Investment Group said in a statement, “We believe customers and employees of Sprouse Windows and Doors will benefit from our industry contacts, financial expertise, and management experience. It is an exciting opportunity for Santiago and Sprouse.”

