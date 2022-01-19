Satori Capital funds Torani

Satori Capital has made an investment in Torani, a flavor company. No financial terms were disclosed.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torani, a trusted leader in the flavor industry for nearly 100 years, and Satori Capital, a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm, announced today that Satori has completed a minority investment in Torani. Satori’s investment will support Torani’s continued growth, particularly with direct-to-consumer sales, expanded distribution, new product innovation, and increased social impact.

Torani, a Bay Area company, is a globally recognized amazing flavor company with more than 150 innovative flavors. Established in the North Beach area of San Francisco in 1925, Torani is known for popularizing the Italian soda in the United States and creating the first flavored latte in the 1980s. The company has grown exponentially under the leadership of CEO Melanie Dulbecco, growing an average of 20% year-over-year for the last three decades and transforming from a family-owned local business to a category-defining market leader. Torani is currently the number one coffee syrup brand at retail in the United States, with a 90% market share.

Torani is also a certified B Corporation with a purpose-driven culture. Dulbecco and Torani’s third-generation family owners selected Satori as an investment partner based in large part on a shared alignment of values. Satori, which was founded on the principles of conscious capitalism, approaches investments with a long-term orientation and seeks to create value for all stakeholders. Torani is simultaneously launching an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) which will provide Torani’s team members with ownership interest while supporting the company’s mission of “Flavor for All, Opportunity for All.”

“We could not have found a more perfectly aligned partner than Satori to help us launch into our next 100 years,” said Dulbecco. “They share our values, they are passionate about social impact, and they bring significant strategic and operational expertise that will help us continue on our amazing growth trajectory. We’re thrilled to have them by our side as we move into our next era of creating more amazing products, bringing more consumers and cafes into the fold, and most importantly, creating more opportunity.”

In its new state-of-the-art 330,000 square foot “Flavor Factory,” Torani’s team creates on-trend, award-winning syrups and sauces with premium ingredients. Torani’s portfolio includes sugar-free and Puremade flavors that contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

“Torani has a rich history of developing new products, and we believe that the company’s spirit of innovation will continue to drive future growth,” said Satori co-founder Sunny Vanderbeck. “Torani’s core belief – that businesses can and should create more opportunities for people – resonates deeply with our values, and we are delighted and proud to be partnering with a company that has such beloved products, such a vibrant and positive culture, and such potential for limitless success.”

Satori’s investment exemplifies the type of favorable outcome described in Mr. Vanderbeck’s best-selling book, Selling Without Selling Out: How to Sell Your Business Without Selling Your Soul. The book provides guidance to help business leaders articulate their priorities and find a buyer or capital partner who shares their values.

About Satori Capital

Satori Capital is a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm founded upon the principles of conscious capitalism. Satori’s private equity business completes majority and minority investments in values-aligned, growing companies with $5 million to $25 million or more of EBITDA that operate with a long-term perspective, commit to their mission or purpose, and create value for all stakeholders. Companies interested in additional information should visit satoricapital.com