Saw Mill exits Meteor Education

Saw Mill Capital has sold Gainesville, Florida-based Meteor Education, a provider for the design, delivery, and implementation of modern environments for K-12 schools. The buyer is Bain Capital Double Impact. No financial terms were disclosed.

Saw Mill initiated its partnership with Meteor in 2017.

Bain’s investment is supporting Meteor’s acquisition of Blankenship Associates, a creator of learning environments for K-12 schools.

“It has been a privilege working alongside Meteor’s talented management team to execute on our shared strategic vision,” said Travis Foltz, a principal at Saw Mill, in a statement. “Through our investment research team, we identified an attractive market opportunity with strong secular tailwinds and executed a diverse growth strategy to create value for all of Meteor’s stakeholders. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a partner to Meteor and its management team over our hold period, and we believe the team is capable of tremendous future success.”

Based in Briarcliff Manor, New York, Saw Mill acquires facility and industrial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million.