Schwartz-controlled Trilogy proposes to take Indigo private

Based in Toronto, Indigo is a Canadian book and lifestyle retailer, and the owner of Chapters, a bookstore brand.

The potential transaction would see Trilogy acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Indigo that it does not own for C$2.25 per share

Trilogy currently holds about 60.63 percent of the company’s shares

Trilogy is controlled by Gerald Schwartz, founder and chairman of Onex

Indigo Books & Music has received a non-binding proposal from Trilogy Retail Holdings and Trilogy Investments (Trilogy) to take the company private.

Based in Toronto, Indigo is a Canadian book and lifestyle retailer, and the owner of Chapters, a bookstore brand.

The potential transaction would see Trilogy acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Indigo that it does not own for C$2.25 in cash per share, according to a statement. Trilogy currently holds about 60.63 percent of the company’s shares.

Indigo’s board will review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company. It has established a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal and any viable alternatives.

Trilogy is controlled by Gerald Schwartz, founder and chairman of Onex, a Canadian private equity firm. Schwartz is also a member of Indigo’s board.