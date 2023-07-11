SCI Flooring snags investment from Rainier Partners

SCI Flooring operates as SCI Floor Covering in Detroit; MC Flooring in Kansas City; and Eastpointe Interiors in Grand Rapids.

Dave Elberson serves as CEO of SCI

Rainier Partners invests in lower middle-market services businesses

Based in Seattle, the private equity firm has over $375 million in assets under management

Rainier Partners has made an investment in SCI Flooring, a Midwest-based floor covering services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“SCI’s leading market position in Michigan, Missouri, and Kansas offers a solid foundation from which to pursue geographic, product, and service offering expansion,” said Rainier Co-founder and Managing Partner Alex Rolfe in a statement. “We are impressed with SCI’s success to date and look forward to working with the management team to accelerate their growth while maintaining the company’s focus on operational efficiency and outstanding customer service.”

