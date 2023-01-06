Scientific consulting firm ToxStrategies secures funding from Renovus

Renovous invests in the lower middle market companies in the knowledge and talent industries.

Renovus manages over $1 billion across its funds and other strategies

Renovus was founded in 2010

Renovus Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Texas-based ToxStrategies, a scientific consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We were extremely impressed by the breadth and depth of the ToxStrategies team, which has unique capabilities to address myriad of complex scientific, technical, and regulatory challenges confronting their clients. We look forward to building upon these strengths in close partnership with the ToxStrategies team,” said Jesse Serventi, founding partner at Renovus, in a statement.

