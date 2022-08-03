SeaFort-backed Cooper Equipment Rentals acquires One Stop

Cooper Equipment Rentals is working to establish itself as the only Canadian-owned, nationally positioned, rental company.

SeaFort Capital has been a majority shareholder in Cooper Equipment Rentals since 2013

One Stop Rentals/Sales is an equipment rental company

SeaFort Capital-backed Cooper Equipment Rentals announced last month that it has completed the purchase of Airdrie, Alberta-based One Stop Rentals/Sales.

One Stop is an equipment rental company that rents out industrial equipment for contractors and homeowners, as well as party rentals and rentals for moving and storage. It also offers a variety of equipment operator training courses.

Cooper was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It is a full-service construction equipment rental company that services contractors across Canada. It has more than 55 branches in six provinces. The purchase of One Stop extends its coverage of the greater Calgary area, supporting Cooper’s existing presence in the Alberta region.

“We’re pleased to welcome One Stop into the Cooper family,” says Doug Dougherty, CEO of Cooper. “The One Stop team has built a great business with a quality reputation in the market, and we are proud to be partnering with them as we continue to grow our company across Canada.”

The One Stop branch, which includes a climate control business, will join Cooper’s Southern Alberta Region under the direction of regional manager, Justin Wharton.

SeaFort Capital, which has been invested in Cooper since 2013, is a Halifax, Nova Scotia-headquartered private equity firm that invests in lower mid-market businesses across Canada. Last year, it launched SeaFort Capital Fund II with C$110 million of initial commitments.