SeaFort-backed Cooper Equipment Rentals bags Hub Equipment

Based in Toronto, Hub Equipment is a specialist in heavy construction equipment rentals and sales.

Hub Equipment will operate as a specialty division of Cooper Equipment Rentals



It will be headed by Tom Stevenson, president, and Raegan Fatouros, general manager

SeaFort Capital invested in Cooper in 2013

Cooper Equipment Rentals, backed by SeaFort Capital, has acquired Hub Equipment, a Toronto-based specialist in heavy construction equipment rentals and sales. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cooper Equipment Rentals is a full-service construction equipment rental company headquartered in Toronto. It has more than 60 branches in six provinces.

Hub Equipment was established in 1946 in Moncton, New Brunswick. The company will now operate as a specialty division of Cooper, headed by Tom Stevenson, president, and Raegan Fatouros, general manager.

“Hub’s prime location and facility in Etobicoke intensifies our coverage in the important Greater Toronto market and their strong presence in Alberta enhances our ability to serve customers better in Western Canada,” said Darryl Cooper, president & COO, Cooper Equipment Rentals, in a statement.

Based in Halifax, SeaFort is a private equity firm focused on investing in small and medium-sized businesses. It manages assets worth $110 million.

SeaFort invested in Cooper Equipment Rentals in 2013.