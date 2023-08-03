Seaport Capital snaps up IT management services provider CyberlinkASP

The Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to Cyberlink in the transaction

Seaport Capital has acquired Dallas-based CyberlinkASP, a provider of IT management services. The seller is Staple Street Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Scott McCormack, a partner at Seaport Capital said in a statement, “We’re excited to work with Cyberlink’s experienced management team and grow the business together through multiple avenues. The company’s consistent focus on customer service has led to long-term customer relationships and strong customer retention.”

The Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to Cyberlink in the transaction.

Cyberlink was founded in 1999.

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets communication infrastructure and services, business and information services, and media companies.