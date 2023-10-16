Searchlight and BCI to take fiber provider Consolidated Communications private

The all-cash transaction has an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Consolidated Communications, a Mattoon, Illinois-based fiber provider, has agreed to be taken private by Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

According to terms of the transaction, Searchlight and BCI will acquire all of the Consolidated stock not already owned by Searchlight for $4.70 per share in cash.

When the deal closes, Consolidated Communications will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025.

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as its legal counsel. Latham & Watkins LLP is providing legal counsel to Consolidated Communications. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead financial advisors to Searchlight. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities are also acting as financial advisors to Searchlight. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as Searchlight’s legal counsel. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as BCI’s legal counsel.

With offices in New York, London and Toronto, Searchlight has approximately $11 billion in assets under management.

BCI has C$233.0 billion in gross assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. BCI’s private equity program actively manages a C$28.3 billion global portfolio.