Searchlight buys ship manager Synergy

Synergy has around 500 vessels under technical management, including tankers, dry bulk, containers and gas carriers

Synergy has a global network of over 25 offices across 13 countries, employing over 1800 people

Searchlight has about $10 billion in assets under management

Searchlight Capital Partners has acquired Singapore-based Synergy, a ship manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

Synergy was founded in 2006 by Captain Rajesh Unni and is now the fourth largest ship manager globally, with around 500 vessels under technical management, including tankers, dry bulk, containers and gas carriers. Synergy has a global network of over 25 offices across 13 countries, employing over 1800 people.

Heber Ramos de Freitas, a partner at Searchlight, said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Captain Unni, a visionary leader who has established a stand-out competitor in the industry, driven by a culture of customer centricity, excellent execution, continuous investment in its people, environmentally responsible practices and a highly innovative approach to leveraging data. We believe our experience in executing digital transitions makes us well positioned to help accelerate the ambitious growth journey that lies ahead and in doing so contribute towards the transformation of the global maritime ecosystem.”

Searchlight has about $10 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto.