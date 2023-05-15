Searchlight invests in Arizona internet service provider Wecom

Simple Broadband LLC is making a minority investment to support this transaction.

Searchlight Capital Partners has made an investment in Arizona-based Wecom LLC, an internet service provider.

Simple Broadband LLC is making a minority investment to support this transaction.

Wecom was established in Arizona over six decades ago.

On the deal, Ajit Pai, a partner at Searchlight, said in a statement, “Investing in high-quality broadband infrastructure to help bridge the digital divide is a core Searchlight investment strategy. Today, Searchlight is the largest investor in residential fiber to the home in the U.S. Fiber broadband provides communities with much more than just internet access – it gives consumers a gateway into the 21st century digital economy, enabling them to benefit from telehealth, remote education, job access, improved emergency services, and much more.”

Searchlight has approximately $12 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London, Miami and Toronto.

Founded in 2010, Searchlight targets the business services, communications & media, consumer, financial services, industrials, infrastructure, power, and education sectors.