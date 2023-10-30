Searchlight invests in Mainstream Fiber Networks

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Searchlight on the deal.

Advisors Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial advisor to Mainstream while Ice Miller LLP and Bose McKinney & Evans LLP served as legal counsel

Searchlight has approximately $12 billion in assets under management

Searchlight Capital has made an investment in Mainstream Fiber Networks, a provider of internet service throughout rural Indiana. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Mainstream to help the company build on its successful track record of bringing broadband service to communities throughout the state of Indiana,” said Darren Glatt, a partner and head of digital infrastructure at Searchlight in a statement. “By building out best-in-class and scalable next-generation fiber networks throughout Indiana, Mainstream is positioned to help hundreds of thousands of unserved and underserved homes and businesses gain access to quality, high-speed broadband.”

Mainstream currently serves eight counties across the state and is headquartered in Nashville, Indiana with regional offices in Corydon, Fowler, and Newburgh, Indiana.

Advisors Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial advisor to Mainstream while Ice Miller LLP and Bose McKinney & Evans LLP served as legal counsel. Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Searchlight.

Searchlight has approximately $12 billion in assets under management.