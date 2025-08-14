Searchlight invests in music rights platform Chord

The capital infusion will be used by Chord to accelerate its growth through the expansion of its recorded music and publishing catalogs, as well as enhance Chord's ability to identify and execute new acquisition opportunities.

Searchlight Capital Partners has made an investment in Chord Music Partners, a New York City-based music rights platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by Chord to accelerate its growth through the expansion of its recorded music and publishing catalogs, as well as enhance Chord’s ability to identify and execute new acquisition opportunities.

Chord’s portfolio includes works from top artists and songwriters such as Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, David Guetta, Lorde and John Legend.

On the transaction, Darren Glatt, a partner at Searchlight, said in a statement, “The Chord team has built an incredibly strong and diversified platform at the forefront of music investment and evolved Chord into the desired home for the works and legacies of the world’s premier artists. Searchlight looks forward to contributing to Chord’s next chapter of growth and value creation for both its artists and existing investors.”

Searchlight was advised on this transaction by Lazard and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Chord was formed in 2021 by KKR and Dundee Partners, the Hendel family’s investment office. KKR sold its majority stake in Chord to Universal Music Group and existing shareholder Dundee Partners and its investor consortium in February 2024, as previously reported by PE Hub.