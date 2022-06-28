Sentinel-backed TriMech buys Solid Solutions Group

Solid Solutions Group is a UK-based provider of 3D computer-aided design software and related services

TriMech, a Sentinel Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired UK-based Solid Solutions Group. SSG is a provider of 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software and related services in the UK and Ireland. SSG operates from 23 offices across the UK and Ireland and employs more than 250 people.

Sentinel Capital Partners is a New York-based private equity firm founded in 1994. It specializes in buying and building mid-market businesses in the US and Canada. Sentinel acquired TriMech in March 2022 and provided significant follow-on equity financing in support of the deal.

“SSG is a well-established company with a strong management team that is poised for continued growth,” said Jon Gurss, a principal at Sentinel. “Adding SSG to the TriMech platform creates the most comprehensive provider of software and service for SOLIDWORKS and Dassault Systemès in the Western Hemisphere.”

TriMech, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is also a provider of 3D CAD software and services. It partners with leading software and hardware providers, including Dassault Systèmes and Stratasys, throughout the central and eastern US and Canada. It delivers technical support to its clients through its engineering staff.

“The SSG acquisition broadens TriMech’s capabilities to deliver technology and business solutions to our global clients, including multinational corporations operating in North America, the UK, Ireland, and other parts of Europe,” said Marcel Matte, president and CEO of TriMech. “Custom, process-specific solutions – both within engineering departments and beyond – are becoming increasingly important, and we are now superbly positioned to provide best-in-class service to our clients.”

“Joining TriMech and Sentinel is extremely exciting for our team,” said SSG CEO Alan Sampson. “Through the combination, we will have significant new opportunities to serve our clients and the ability to continue growing organically and via acquisitions in European markets.”