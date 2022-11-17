Sentinel Capital acquires apparel maker L2 Brands

BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Sentinel.

Sentinel Capital Partners has acquired Pennsylvania-based L2 Brands, a provider of custom apparel and headwear for the collegiate, destination, leisure and corporate markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

“L2 has a three-decade reputation for offering leading brands, excellent customer service, and high-quality products,” said Sentinel Partner John Van Sickle in a statement. “Sentinel is excited to partner with L2 and its talented management team for its next chapter of growth.”

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Sentinel was founded in 1994 by David Lobel and John McCormack after working together at Salomon Smith Barney.