Sentinel Capital buys manufacturer High Bar Brands

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

HBB’s product portfolio includes poly fenders, floormats, couplings, pintle hitches, stainless steel accessories, and mud flaps

Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors

Sentinel Capital Partners has acquired Minnesota-based High Bar Brands, a provider of branded aftermarket products for heavy-duty trucks and trailers. No financial terms were disclosed. Update: The seller was Heartwood Partners.

HBB’s product portfolio includes poly fenders, floormats, couplings, pintle hitches, stainless steel accessories, and mud flaps.

“High Bar Brands’ market presence is second to none, with all brands commanding leadership positions in their respective categories,” said Owen Basham, a Sentinel partner in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with HBB and its talented management team through its next chapter of growth.”

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors.

Founded in 1995, Sentinel is headquartered in New York City.