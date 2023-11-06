Sentinel Capital invests in Sodexo’s worldwide home care unit

The investment is supporting The Halifax Group's buyout of Sodexo.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sodexo is a provider of in-home personal and medical care services

Sentinel invests in mid-market businesses in the U.S. and Canada

Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors

Sentinel Capital Partners has made an investment in Sodexo’s worldwide home care division. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment is supporting The Halifax Group’s buyout of Sodexo.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sodexo is a provider of in-home personal and medical care services.

“Comfort Keepers and the company’s other well-established global brands are leaders in their markets and represent an attractive, diversified business model,” said Paul Murphy, a partner at Sentinel in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with this passionate, committed management team and to contribute our expertise in franchising and healthcare. We also look forward to working with The Halifax Group, a highly capable private equity firm we have known and worked with for a long time.”

Sentinel invests in mid-market businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors.