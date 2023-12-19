Sentinel Capital recaps manufacturer Online Labels Group

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors

The private equity firm was founded in 1994

Sentinel Capital has recapitalized Online Labels Group, a Sanford, Florida-based provider of labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Online Labels Group is an e-commerce pioneer with an industry-leading digital platform and top-notch direct salesforce,” said Louis Brotherton, a Sentinel principal in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the OLG team to continue driving growth organically and through acquisitions.”

