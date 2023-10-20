Sequoia to snap up M Capital Advisors

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia is a provider of asset management and wealth planning services.

Sequoia Financial Group has agreed to acquire M Capital Advisors, a Nashville-based investment management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia is a provider of asset management and wealth planning services.

The deal is expected to close by October 31.

Formed in 1993, M Capital is led by Frank Mastrapasqua, founder and chairman; Mauro Mastrapasqua, CEO; Edwin Barton, chief portfolio strategist; Patrick Snell, chief investment officer; and Claude Koontz, principal and portfolio manager.

“M Capital has demonstrated its investment acumen on behalf of clients for decades, and its exceptional investment management capabilities will further strengthen ours,” said Tom Haught, founder and CEO of Sequoia. “The leadership team at M Capital shares our commitment to providing service offerings that are built expressly for clients, and we look forward to doing just that as we join forces.”

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Sequoia while Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP served as legal advisor to M Capital.

M Capital has $930 million in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Founded in 1991, Sequoia Financial Group had more than $15 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023.