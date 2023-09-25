Serent Capital-backed Actionstep picks up Soluno

Serent Capital invested in Actionstep in September 2020

Actionstep, backed by Serent Capital, has acquired Soluno, a Toronto-based legal accounting software company, from AffiniPay.

This transaction follows Actionstep’s acquisition of FilePro in early September and LawMaster in September 2022.

“As Actionstep continues to innovate and refine our technology for the legal midmarket, the addition of Soluno brings advanced legal accounting capabilities to our already comprehensive practice management offering,” said Early Stephens, global CEO of Actionstep.

Serent Capital invested in Actionstep in September 2020. The company nearly tripled its headcount through organic growth and acquisition and invested in several product developments since Serent’s investment, according to a release.

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm with offices in Austin, Texas and San Francisco, California.

AffiniPay is a professional services payments company. It is based in Austin.

Actionstep is a cloud-based legal practice management software company based in Denver, Colorado.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Private equity firms are seizing the opportunities to invest in legal tech, PE professionals told PE Hub.