Serent Capital-backed XDimensional Technologies buys insurance software firm I-Engineering

XDimensional Technologies, Inc, which is backed by Serent Capital, has acquired Shelton, Connecticut-based insurance software firm I-Engineering. No financial terms were disclosed.

XDimensional Technologies is an insurance technology provider.

“This acquisition enables us to offer a more robust portfolio of insurance solutions to offer the market,” said Lani Cathey, CEO of XDTI in a statement. “Adding the product suite from I-Engineering, along with their talented team, allows us to grow the combined company and better serve our customer base of over 400 entities focused on the insurance sector.”

Sherman & Company advised I-Engineering on the transaction.

Lincoln International served as sole financial advisor to Serent Capital and XDTI in its acquisition of I-Engineering.

Based in Austin, Serent invests in the lower middle market.