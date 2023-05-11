Serent Capital invests in ERP software provider BS&A

The investment will enable the company to accelerate its geographic expansion and drive further adoption of its cloud product.

BS&A represents Serent’s sixth investment in the govtech market

Based in Austin, Serent targets lower middle market service and technology businesses

Serent Capital was founded in 2008

Serent Capital has made an investment in Michigan-based BS&A, an ERP software provider to municipalities. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will enable the company to accelerate its geographic expansion and drive further adoption of its market-leading cloud product.

On the deal, Stewart Lynn, a partner at Serent Capital, said in a statement, “Through our work in the govtech ERP ecosystem over the past decade, we have developed a great appreciation for the quality of BS&A’s software and the special relationship the company has built with its customers. We believe this company and its software will continue to be a leader and an innovator in govtech, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tom, Chad, and the BS&A team on this next chapter.”

BS&A represents Serent’s sixth investment in the govtech market. Prior investments include First Due, Pondera, and Quorum.

Based in Austin, Serent targets lower middle market service and technology businesses. Serent Capital was founded in 2008.