Serent promotes Caselli and Hopen to partner

Based in Austin and San Francisco, Serent Capital targets B2B SaaS and technology companies

The firm has $5 billion of assets under management

Serent Capital has promoted John Caselli and Dexter Hopen to partner.

Caselli and Hopen joined Serent as associates in 2013.

“On behalf of my partners Lance, Stewart, and Prital, it is our pleasure to welcome John and Dexter into the partnership,” said Kevin Frick, a partner at Serent Capital in a statement. “We have had the opportunity to watch them grow and develop from their days as associates over 10 years ago. Each has distinguished themselves in their proficiency at connecting with founders to consummate terrific investments, and then working with management teams to help build category leading companies.”

Based in Austin and San Francisco, Serent Capital targets B2B SaaS and technology companies. The firm has $5 billion of assets under management.