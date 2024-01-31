Serruya-backed Aegis Brands to sell Bridgehead Coffee

The purchase price is C$3.5m in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities

Aegis Brands, backed by Serruya Private Equity, has agreed to sell the assets of Bridgehead Coffee, an Ottawa-based roasting, wholesale and coffeehouse business, to Pilot Coffee Group of Companies.

The purchase price is C$3.5 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce debt and for general working capital purposes.

Based in Toronto, Pilot Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster, online retailer, wholesaler and café operator.

Aegis Brands acquired Bridgehead Coffee in 2019 for C$9.5 million.

“This strategic divestiture allows us to build on the momentum of the St. Louis brand,” said Steven Pelton, president and CEO of Aegis Brands, in a statement. “In Q4 2023, St. Louis increased same store sales by 9.4% and has further improved on this trend thus far in 2024. We know there is significant growth yet to be realized with this brand and we are focused on creating shareholder value with this great asset.”

With headquarters in Markham, Ontario, Serruya Private Equity is a family-run private equity firm.