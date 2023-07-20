SFEP-backed DGS Retail scoops up retail displays manufacturer Rich

DGS Retail is a provider of décor, signage, fixtures, displays and other critical products to customers in the grocery, retail, foodservice and consumer brand end markets.

Embarc Advisors served as sole financial advisor to Rich on the transaction

San Francisco Equity Partners invests in lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain

DGS Retail, a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners, has acquired Oceanside, California-based Rich, a maker of point-of-purchase displays and retail store fixtures. No financial terms were disclosed.

DGS Retail is a provider of décor, signage, fixtures, displays and other critical products to customers in the grocery, retail, foodservice and consumer brand end markets.

On the deal, David Mannix, a partner at SFEP, said in a statement, “Brick-and-mortar commerce comprises a massive and resilient marketplace, with retailers and brands requiring differentiation in their physical environments now more than ever. The addition of Rich to the DGS platform accelerates our vision of continuing to build DGS as a best-in-class design and manufacturing partner to leading operators across key channels of commerce.”

Embarc Advisors served as sole financial advisor to Rich on the transaction.

San Francisco Equity Partners invests in lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain.