SFEP invests in foodservice brokers Sales Concepts and Donovan Food Brokerage to form Xceed Foodservice Group

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Sales Concepts and Donovan owners Darin Pounds, Josh Carnell and Jack Donovan have retained meaningful equity stakes and will form the executive leadership team of the Xceed platform.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination